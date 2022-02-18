Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $686.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $691.41 million and the lowest is $683.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $617.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

Shares of ETSY traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,227. Etsy has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.