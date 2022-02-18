Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Euro Tech by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.