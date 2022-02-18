Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Sells $429,545.13 in Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eventbrite alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 806,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.