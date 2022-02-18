Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $27.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
EVRI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 587,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,761. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
