Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $27.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

EVRI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 587,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,761. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Everi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

