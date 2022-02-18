Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $27.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

EVRI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 587,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,761. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Everi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.