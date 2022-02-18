EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $19.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

EVER stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 1,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $458.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin bought 68,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $908,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $335,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 372,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,860 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

