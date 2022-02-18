Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

