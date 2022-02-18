Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $12.58.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evertz Technologies (EVTZF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.