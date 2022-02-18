Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.13 ($37.65).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.38 ($33.39) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($37.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.70 and its 200 day moving average is €28.30.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

