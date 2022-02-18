Exeedme Tops One Day Trading Volume of $461,574.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $461,574.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.39 or 0.07116968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.62 or 1.00104938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.