Exosis (EXO) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $7,473.89 and approximately $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,567.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.89 or 0.07113714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00288131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00771441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013753 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00072906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00402115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00216495 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.