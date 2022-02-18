Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 5.2% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Expedia Group worth $245,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.01. 37,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,196. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -93.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $79,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,543 shares of company stock worth $29,919,374. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

