Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

