FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of FARO Technologies worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARO opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $942.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.15.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

