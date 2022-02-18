Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,960.46

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,960.46 ($26.53) and last traded at GBX 1,976.50 ($26.75), with a volume of 254902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,006 ($27.14).

FEVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.54) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.12) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.33) to GBX 3,200 ($43.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.67).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,478.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.49.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

