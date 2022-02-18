Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

