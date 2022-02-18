Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

NYSE FIS opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 263.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

