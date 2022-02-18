Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

FDUS opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

