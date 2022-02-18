Financial Review: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Castle Biosciences and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $62.65 million 16.14 -$10.28 million ($1.22) -32.76 MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castle Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -34.46% -6.76% -6.44% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Castle Biosciences and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.90%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.70%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, Decision Dx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisonDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecsionDx-UMSeq, and DecisonDX-PRAME. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.