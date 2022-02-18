First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.92. The company had a trading volume of 213,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

