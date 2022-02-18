First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $342,167,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $258,242,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

