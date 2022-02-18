First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.02.

Shares of FR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 238,564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,899,000 after acquiring an additional 528,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

