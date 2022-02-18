First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Keith Neumeyer Sells 12,500 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,055,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,833,505.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$479,105.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 85.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

