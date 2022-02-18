First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Keith Neumeyer Sells 12,500 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,055,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,833,505.
Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$479,105.00.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 85.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Articles
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.