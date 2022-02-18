First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) (OTC:FTROF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) (OTC:FTROF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC FTROF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. First Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.28.
First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) Company Profile
