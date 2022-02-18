First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) (OTC:FTROF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) (OTC:FTROF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC FTROF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. First Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) Company Profile

First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) is an investment holding company, which engages in the general trading and provision of technical assistance. It operates through the Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Refinery and Processing segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment focuses on the cultivation and maintenance of oil palm plantations and operation of palm oil mills.

