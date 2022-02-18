First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FDT traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $58.31. 17,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,512. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter.

