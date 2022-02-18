First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of FDT traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $58.31. 17,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,512. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.
