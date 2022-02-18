FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of FSV opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.57. FirstService has a 52 week low of $140.67 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

