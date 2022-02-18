Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fisker traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 169,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,276,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

FSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

