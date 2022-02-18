FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 153,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 122,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYGV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 62.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter.

