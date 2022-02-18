Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 409,472 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,405,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,711,000 after purchasing an additional 329,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 935,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 417,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

