Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $218.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

