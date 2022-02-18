Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

