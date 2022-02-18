Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 29,337 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,337 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $52.89.

