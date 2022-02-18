Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 3,272 Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.22% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NRGU opened at $301.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.27. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $85.89 and a fifty-two week high of $343.00.

