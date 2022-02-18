Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

FLO stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

