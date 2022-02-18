Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $14.09. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 2,943 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,438 shares of company stock valued at $253,736 in the last three months.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.