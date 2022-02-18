Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

FLGZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.