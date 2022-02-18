Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%.

NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,104. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $270.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 891,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

