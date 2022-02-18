Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Fluor shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company is gaining from its "Building a Better Future" initiative — which aims at enhancing markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline as well as high-performing business culture. The company made significant progress toward strategic goals that comprise the reduction of outstanding debt by 30% and identified ways for more than $150 million in annual cost savings. Prospects look good, given cost-plus projects in backlog and decarbonization/energy transition projects. Fluor's upbeat view for 2021 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fluor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
