Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,678,000 after purchasing an additional 186,067 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 654,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

