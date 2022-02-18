Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

