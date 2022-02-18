Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
