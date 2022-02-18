Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

