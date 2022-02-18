Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce sales of $883.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.80 million. Fortinet reported sales of $710.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,719. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after buying an additional 94,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,998,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $9.82 on Friday, hitting $310.54. 776,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.42. Fortinet has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

