Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Issues Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.
Shares of FCPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 554,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,537. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.15%.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
About Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
