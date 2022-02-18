Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Issues Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 554,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,537. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

