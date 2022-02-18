Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) PT Raised to $100.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

FELE opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 19.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

