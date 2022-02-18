Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 101,074 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 677.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 79,176 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

