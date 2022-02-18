Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.56% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,885,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 384,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,365,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

DNAC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

