Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,911,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after buying an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,261,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 800,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after buying an additional 731,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

