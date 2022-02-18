Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 518.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,884,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $16,782,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 77,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $136.55.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

