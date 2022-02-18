Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,825,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $24,381,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

