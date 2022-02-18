Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.36% of FREYR Battery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $6,832,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $3,948,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $3,455,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.08. FREYR Battery SA has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

