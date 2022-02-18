Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 102,791 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,791 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

