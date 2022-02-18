Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

FRAS opened at GBX 696.50 ($9.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 746.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 690.31. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 448.40 ($6.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827 ($11.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.